Video: When you've gotta go… Aussie batsman hit by Delhi-belly sprints from the field

Young Australian batsman Matt Renshaw was left red-faced, having to retire hurt with a bad case of Delhi-belly on day one of the first Test with India in Pune yesterday.
Having just lost opener David Warner with the score at 85-1, Renshaw, 20, was seen racing from the pitch to make use of the restroom.
Renshaw returned to the field after the loss of the next wicket, going on to make a composed score of 68 on his first appearance in the subcontinent.
