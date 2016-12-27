Video: Third umpire quickly reverses shocker Boxing Day Test wrong decision that could have stopped a century

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali must have been thinking "what the heck's going on" after the TV umpire gave him out during today's (Day Two) first session of the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

The TV replays clearly showed Ali, on 93 runs, had grounded his bat after the Australians appealed for a run out.

But third umpire Richard Illigworth pushed the wrong button and "OUT" flashed across the big screen at the MCG.