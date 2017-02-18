 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Cricket


Video: Sri Lanka steal last ball T20 win over Australia

share

Source:

SKY

Chamara Kapugedara smacked a four from the last ball of the match to see his side home by five wickets.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Black Caps had no answer to Tahir's incredible 5-24 figures, losing by 78-runs against the visitors in their T20 match in Auckland.

As it happened: Charismatic Imran Tahir celebrates big after brilliant five-wicket haul in huge T20 win over Black Caps

00:13
2
The Blues defeated the Chiefs 26-14 in an impressive performance in their pre-season match at Auckland's Alexandra Park.

Watch: Blues playmaker Ihaia West pounces on Chiefs mistake, blitzing defenders to score

00:42
3
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


02:21
4
Cup holders Oracle launched their boat today but showed no signs they will be following NZ's new innovation.

'We've become huge, powerful beasts' - Kiwi cyclist confident Team NZ's new pedal power innovation will lead to America's Cup success

5
Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks on show as Hurricanes pip Crusaders in pre-season thriller

00:52
It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.

Port Hills fire evacuees return home as further cordons lifted

Several cordons were lifted late last night but flare ups are still possible.


01:27
There has been a huge outpouring of support from the community for those on the front line.

'Serve a good kai for what they've done' - Christchurch firefighters lap up school students' scones

Burnside High School students forfeited their usual bookwork to do their bit.

02:32
The pilots say the messages of goodwill are helping to keep them fighting the flames.

'We're so grateful' - Hard working fire crews heaped with high praise from Christchurch people

"You guys are awesome," said a sign on the ground below firefighting pilots.

00:06
After 80 years in operation manufacturing is set to move to Australia.

'I've got a bad taste in my mouth' - Kiwis furious about Cadbury's Dunedin closure, threatening to boycott

Thousands of 1 NEWS readers said they won't be buying the Australian made treats.

03:29
Assil Russell spent two months in Kaeo, providing free care to those who need it.

Dentist fixes 300 Northland smiles in two months - for free

Assil Russell spent time in Kaeo, giving free dental care to those who needed it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ