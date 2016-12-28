Video: Spectator takes brilliant one handed catch before failing with another moments later

A spectator at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne has gone from ecstasy to agony after two catches in the crowd.

As Pakistan's Sohail Khan took the attack to Australia's Nathan Lyon, members of the crowd found themselves with catching opportunities galore.

One such spectator pulled off a remarkable one-handed catch from one particular shot.

Not too long after, that same fan found himself in range of another delivery being hit in the same direction, where he attempted to dive to take his second catch of the innings.