 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Video: Ross Taylor scores 16th ODI century to equal New Zealand record

share

Source:

SKY

Taylor drew even with Nathan Astle by reaching three figures against Australia in Hamilton.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
New Zealand are through to the semi-finals in Sydney, after a nail-biting win over the flying Fijians.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens snatch last minute win over Fiji in heart stopping encounter

00:29
2
Taylor drew even with Nathan Astle by reaching three figures against Australia in Hamilton.

LIVE: NZ spinners leave Australia four down

02:13
3
Star playmaker Shaun Johnson was lost to injury as the hosts suffered two losses on the tournament's first day.

LIVE: Panthers beat Eels to seal Nines finals spot

4

NZ Rugby confirm All Black Patrick Tuipulotu tested positive for banned substance


00:30
5
Te'o's try ensured England's hunt to break the All Blacks’ record for consecutive Test wins stayed on track.

Eddie Jones slams 'underprepared' England after narrow win over France: 'It doesn't get uglier than that'

00:45
Winston Peters was interrupted while speaking to media today and was told to move by a marae member.

Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae

Winston Peters was interrupted while speaking to media today and was told to move by a marae member.

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ