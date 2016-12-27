 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Video: Power hitting sees Melbourne Stars haul in massive Big Bash total against Hobart Hurricanes

share

Source:

AAP

An explosive knock from veteran left-hand batsman Rob Quiney helped Melbourne Stars cruise to a seven-wicket victory in their first game of the BBL season in Hobart.

Five monster hits from batsman Rob Quiney helped his side chase down 189 runs against the Hurricanes in Hobart.
Source: SKY

Set a target of 189 for victory at Bellerive Oval last night the Stars opener belted 75 against the Hobart Hurricanes, including five boundaries and five sixes, with the visitors reaching 3-191 with two overs to spare.

Quiney first found support from international allrounder Luke Wright (48) and then No.3 Glenn Maxwell (58 not out), before England Test paceman Stuart Broad (2-35) snared him as his first BBL scalp.

But healthy contributions from the Stars' first three batsmen meant the visitors needed just 29 runs from the last five overs for victory.

Skipper David Hussey (one) couldn't see out the innings, with James Faulkner (0 not out) joining Maxwell in the middle to seal the deal.

The result didn't do justice to a gallant effort by Hurricanes skipper and opener Tim Paine (91).

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Paine survived the loss of early cheap wickets to join with No.5 George Bailey (74 not out) for a 145-run partnership.

Paine's knock - including 11 boundaries and a six - produced his highest BBL score.

Bailey was also entertaining, clearing the boundary four times.

"Credit where credit is due. This is wonderful T20 batting," former Stars international Kevin Pietersen tweeted, as the hosts finished at 4-188.

Former Hurricanes paceman Ben Hilfenhaus (3-38) did the most damage.

Glenn Maxwell (1-12) dismissed Kumar Sangakkara (15).

"(It is) nice to contribute with the bat and ball," Maxwell said after play.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The pundit launched into an anti-Phoenix rant out of left field after the NZ side’s 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets.

Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

00:29
2
The Armenian scored a contender for goal of the season in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Watch: Who cares if he's offside! Manchester United's Mkhitaryan scores outrageous back-heel goal

3
1 NEWS

Football players among 30 dead as boat capsizes in Uganda

00:30
4
The iconic Thunder duo put on another show in the Christmas Day clash as they combined for 53 points in the 112-100 win.

Watch: Westbrook repetitively finds Steven Adams for dunking masterclass against hapless Timberwolves defence

00:20
5
The Black Caps' newest speedster spoke about his performance in his side's thumping victory over Bangladesh in Christchurch.

'It was nice having the Canterbury crowd on my side' – Lockie Ferguson on home debut

01:24
The Wham star became a household name with some massive songs.

Video: A look back on some of the hits that made George Michael a superstar

The Wham star, who has died aged 53, became a household name with some massive songs.


05:06
The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

'I often draw strength from people doing extraordinary things' - the Queen reflects on inspirational people in her Christmas message

The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

02:52
A 5000 to one odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

Year in Review: Sport's headlines dominated time and time again by the unrelenting underdogs

A 5000/1 odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ