Video: Pakistan pummels England in ODI, cements place in final of Champions Trophy

Pakistan thrashed England by eight wickets with 12.5 overs to spare at Sophia Gardens this morning to reach the final of the Champions Trophy for the first time.

Openers Azhar Ali (76) and Fakhar Zaman (57) made it a comfortable chase from the start as Pakistan reached 215-2 in 37.1 overs in reply to England's unimpressive 211 all out - from 128-2 - with one ball left.

It was an unexpectedly one-sided semi-final as two-time finalist England continues its quest for a global 50-over title in any tournament.

India plays Bangladesh on Thursday at Edgbaston in the other semi-final match with India the clear favourite - but so was England.

The final is at The Oval on Monday.

England captain Eoin Morgan said Pakistan "played brilliantly" but he appeared unhappy with the wicket.

"I don't think there was any home advantage ... We knew that we were going to play on a used wicket at some stage in this tournament, and certainly we found out the other day that today was going to be on a used wicket. And having watched the game against Sri Lanka, we actually didn't think it was that bad.

"But certainly today it was - coming from Edgbaston (against Australia), it was obviously a big jump in pace and bounce and too much of anask for us to adjust to really."

Earlier, Hasan Ali took 3-35 as Pakistan won the toss and bowled out a badly misfiring England.

Joe Root top-scored with 46 off 56 balls before being caught behind off Shadab Khan, but England's innings - for once in this tournament - never really accelerated.

The hosts started solidly to reach 118-2 in their first 25 overs and then lost eight wickets for 93 runs in the next 25.

Man-of-the-match Hasan became the tournament's highest wicket-taker with key dismissals of Jonny Bairstow (43 off 57), Eoin Morgan (33 off 53) and Ben Stokes (34 off 64).

Big-hitting Stokes was in a restrained mood, failing to hit a single boundary and scoring 11 singles at the start.

Between them, 11 English batsmen in a team known for its mantra of all-out attack, didn't hit a single six compared to five sixes lofted by Pakistan's top four.

Medium-fast Rumman Raees took 2-44 off nine overs on an impressive ODI debut, being called up late to replace Mohammad Amir.

"I think he (Amir) has a little bit of back spasm. Hopefully, he will recover for the finals," Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said. "Obviously he's our main bowler. He's our best strike bowler."

But Ahmed wasn't taking anything away from his bowlers' performance on Wednesday.

"Credit goes to the bowlers. They bowled really well, especially in the middle part, starting with Shadab. They bowled really well," he said.