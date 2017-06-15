 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Cricket


Video: Pakistan pummels England in ODI, cements place in final of Champions Trophy

share

Source:

Associated Press

Pakistan thrashed England by eight wickets with 12.5 overs to spare at Sophia Gardens this morning to reach the final of the Champions Trophy for the first time.

England were thumped by eight wickets after only posting 211.
Source: SKY

Openers Azhar Ali (76) and Fakhar Zaman (57) made it a comfortable chase from the start as Pakistan reached 215-2 in 37.1 overs in reply to England's unimpressive 211 all out - from 128-2 - with one ball left.

It was an unexpectedly one-sided semi-final as two-time finalist England continues its quest for a global 50-over title in any tournament.

India plays Bangladesh on Thursday at Edgbaston in the other semi-final match with India the clear favourite - but so was England.

The final is at The Oval on Monday.

England captain Eoin Morgan said Pakistan "played brilliantly" but he appeared unhappy with the wicket.

"I don't think there was any home advantage ... We knew that we were going to play on a used wicket at some stage in this tournament, and certainly we found out the other day that today was going to be on a used wicket. And having watched the game against Sri Lanka, we actually didn't think it was that bad.

"But certainly today it was - coming from Edgbaston (against Australia), it was obviously a big jump in pace and bounce and too much of anask for us to adjust to really."

Earlier, Hasan Ali took 3-35 as Pakistan won the toss and bowled out a badly misfiring England.

Joe Root top-scored with 46 off 56 balls before being caught behind off Shadab Khan, but England's innings - for once in this tournament - never really accelerated.

The hosts started solidly to reach 118-2 in their first 25 overs and then lost eight wickets for 93 runs in the next 25.

Man-of-the-match Hasan became the tournament's highest wicket-taker with key dismissals of Jonny Bairstow (43 off 57), Eoin Morgan (33 off 53) and Ben Stokes (34 off 64).

Big-hitting Stokes was in a restrained mood, failing to hit a single boundary and scoring 11 singles at the start.

Between them, 11 English batsmen in a team known for its mantra of all-out attack, didn't hit a single six compared to five sixes lofted by Pakistan's top four.

Medium-fast Rumman Raees took 2-44 off nine overs on an impressive ODI debut, being called up late to replace Mohammad Amir.

"I think he (Amir) has a little bit of back spasm. Hopefully, he will recover for the finals," Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said. "Obviously he's our main bowler. He's our best strike bowler."

But Ahmed wasn't taking anything away from his bowlers' performance on Wednesday.

"Credit goes to the bowlers. They bowled really well, especially in the middle part, starting with Shadab. They bowled really well," he said.

"They took Joe Root. Then Hasan came in, and he took wicket. Then Junaid Khan, Rumman Raees — all credit goes to the bowlers."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:33
1
All Blacks training.

Jordie Barrett and Vaea Fifita poised to make debuts for All Blacks, Ben Smith to captain side against Samoa

02:05
2
The Manu Samoa players have returned from club rugby for pride instead of pay this Friday and the Ikale Tahi is in the same predicament.

Samoan, Tongan national rugby teams facing tests off the field as doubleheader highlights lack of money in Pacific rugby

00:31
3
Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

00:22
4
England were thumped by eight wickets after only posting 211.

Video: Pakistan pummels England in ODI, cements place in final of Champions Trophy

00:30
5
Despite top players missing the game due to a car accident earlier this week, the Steel managed to keep their unbeaten season alive.

Watch: Southern Steel squad in tears following comeback win over Tactix just two days after serious car crash involving players

01:55
A health and safety issue mean Emily Broadmoor couldn't leave her two children buckled in their pram.

'I was yelled at' - baby seated in Wellington train thrown more than a metre after mum not allowed to have pram onboard

Emily Broadmore wanted to keep her twins buckled in a pram, but was told she couldn't.

00:39
Struggling families in the far north have been provided toilet and washing facilities thanks to the inmates of Ngawha Prison.

'Wonderful initiative' sees prisoners build toilet blocks for iwi moving home

There's a movement in the far north for Maori to move back to their ancestral land, but those lands are sometimes without infrastructure.

02:44
Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.

'That's about 15 babies a year that could be saved' – new research highlights risk of pregnant women sleeping on their back

Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.


01:13
Matty tried his best, but it seems his new four-legged friend wasn't that keen on following his instructions.

Video: 'That was woeful' – sheep dog ignores Matty McLean's commands, earning mirth of Breakfast colleagues

Matty tried, but it seems his new friend wasn't keen on following his instructions.


06:38
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

'They need to see politicians speaking about real issues, not sound bites' – how to get young Kiwis engaged in upcoming election

Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ