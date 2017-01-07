Video: Pakistan collapse hands Australia 3-0 series win

 

The visitors fell apart in the afternoon session at the SCG, handing Australia a 220-run win.
Rooney, 31, became Man United's joint leading scorer, scoring in the 8th minute for his side over Reading during their FA Cup match.

Manchester United thump Reading, Wayne Rooney ties record as club's top scorer

00:25
2
The Stars thumped the Melbourne Renegades, winning by 46-runs in their Big Bash derby overnight.

Kevin Pietersen fires as Stars smash Renegades in Big Bash

00:29
3
The Firebirds defeated the Central Stags by 14 runs at Pukekura Park to lift New Zealand’s domestic T20 title.

As it happened: Firebirds strangle Stags to claim Super Smash title

4
Ben Smith of New Zealand is tackled by Michael Hooper of Australia. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, rugby union test match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 22 October 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

European 'player drain' is nothing for NZ rugby to fear

5
1 NEWS

Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.


 
