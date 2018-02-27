 

Video: NZ skipper Williamson tries to battle through hamstring injury at training

Mark Chapman has been called into the New Zealand squad ahead of the second one-day international against England after doubt sprouted around the fitness of skipper Kane Williamson.

The Black Caps have called in Mark Chapman as injury cover as NZ prepare for England tomorrow at Mt Maunganui.

A hamstring injury threatens to sideline an out-of-form Williamson from Wednesday's match at Mount Maunganui.

Coach Mike Hesson says the 27-year-old skipper will continue to undergo tests.

Williamson has been below his best in the last month, dismissed for a single-digit score in seven of his last eight innings.

That includes a scratchy 23-ball knock for eight runs in the three-wicket opening win in Hamilton on Sunday.

Former Hong Kong international Chapman, 23, has shone at domestic level this summer and produced some bright cameos on debut for New Zealand in the Twenty20 tri-series.

Seamer Tim Southee will be the captain if Williamson is ruled out.

