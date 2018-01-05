Video: NZ legend Kyle Mills links up with Black Caps as bowling coach - 'He's got a great cricket brain'

The Black Caps have welcomed a familiar face into their ranks ahead of their five match ODI series with Pakistan, with former seamer Kyle Mills joining up with the side as a bowling coach.

Mills, 38, played 170 ODI's for New Zealand, sitting second to Daniel Vettori on the list of the Black Caps' all-time wicket takers in the 50 over format.

Speaking to media ahead of the opening match of the series against Pakistan in Wellington tomorrow, bowler Tim Southee said that Mills was a welcome addition to the Black Caps' ranks.

"Kyle's been brilliant so far," he said.

"It's exciting to share his knowledge of the game. He played cricket for a long time, he's got a great cricket brain and very tactically sound as well."