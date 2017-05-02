 

Video: NZ born England all-rounder Ben Stokes guides Rising Pune Supergiant to victory with maiden IPL century

Stokes scored an unbeaten 103 off 63 balls as his side defeated Gujarat Lions by five wickets.
sport

00:25
1
It all started with a push and shove between two players and ended in a fight with about 50 players, parents and spectators in Logan City.

Watch: Mass brawl breaks out between players and spectators moments after Brisbane league match

00:29
2
The German midfielder pulled out a sensational trick shot just before the break in his side's EPL match.

Watch: 'That is very special' - Liverpool's Emre Can bewilders Watford, scoring ridiculous bicycle kick goal

00:29
3
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

01:56
4
One of NRL's most sought after props says it will be like making his Test debut all over again after being named in the NZ squad for Friday’s ANZAC Test.

Russell Packer: 'I knew if I was given a second chance, I could make the Kiwis again'

5
New Zealand celebrate a goal by Kirsten Pearce. Black Sticks Women v Japan. Festival of Hockey, Unison Hockey turf, Hastings, New Zealand. Tuesday, 04 April, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Black Sticks name squad to face in-form India

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:23
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Kiwi kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed

Two of the six people involved in a series of kidnappings and assaults of a 19-year-old have today been sentenced to jail terms.

01:02
Labour has announced its party list for the general election today, one day after its scheduled announcement.

Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election

"This is a great team and a great list and it will take us in to September this year," Mr Little says.

An image from a webcam at Lake Dunstan near Alexandra provided by Contact Energy, taken just after 6am this morning.

Cold snap hits the country with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C overnight

Despite the very cold temperatures, much of the country can expect a clear and still day today - but parts of the South Island could be in for gales.

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.



 
