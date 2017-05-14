Video: Mumbai Indians finish on top of IPL ladder after edging Kolkata Knight Riders

Two-time champions the Mumbai Indians held their nerves to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine runs and top the Indian Premier League table today.

Mumbai finished the league stage with 10 wins from 14 matches, and will play the second-placed side at Wankhede Stadium Wednesday for a berth in the final.

Despite defeat, the Knight Riders were also in the playoffs, but won't know until tomorrow whether they are third or fourth. Regardless, they play the other third- or fourth-placed team in a knockout match.

The fourth team will be Kings XI Punjab or Rising Pune Supergiant.

Mumbai totalled 173-5 and Knight Riders fell short at 164-8.

Ambati Rayudu (63) and Saurabh Tiwary (52), receiving their first chances in the league after sitting on the sidelines for more than a month, shared a 61-run partnership before Tiwary was run out in the 16th over.

Rayudu smashed six fours and three sixes in his 37-ball knock before he was stumped in the penultimate over.

Knight Riders batsmen threw away their wickets while attempting expansive shots before Colin de Grandhomme (29) and Manish Pandey (33) put on 41 runs for the sixth wicket.