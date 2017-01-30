 

Video: Multiple sixes showcase Marcus Stoinis' epic unbeaten 146 that spearheaded Aussie's thrilling comeback attempt

Marcus Stoinis belted a remarkable maiden ODI ton in Auckland this afternoon but couldn't stop Australia suffering a dramatic six-run loss to New Zealand.

Stoinis showed his mettle in only his second ODI but NZ ultimately clinched the match.
The hosts, sent in by stand-in skipper Aaron Finch, recovered from 5-134 to post a total of 9-286 at Eden Park.

Australia collapsed to 6-67 in response and victory proved elusive despite the best efforts of Stoinis, whose composed and brutal 146 not out - in which he hammered 10 sixes - ensured there would be a nail-biting finish.

Stoinis top-scored as his side were all out for 280. He shared a final-wicket stand of 54 runs with Josh Hazlewood, who didn't face a single delivery.

The gripping contest ended when Hazlewood was run out by Kane Williamson, who dropped a catch when the allrounder was on 91 then missed a relatively simple chance to run him out on 127.

Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.
Stoinis starred with bat and ball.

The 27-year-old, whose first-class bowling average is almost 50, took control of the contest by claiming three key wickets including Williamson and Martin Guptill.

But he and the tail were left with too much work to do with the bat after a terrible collapse.

Boult’s knock could be the difference NZ need in the first ODI against Australia after he notched 15 runs off the last over
The absence of Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Matthew Wade, who was set to captain Australia but suffered back spasms and failed a pre-match fitness test, was glaring.

The three-match series continues in Napier on Thursday, with the visitors upbeat Wade will be fit to play.

