Video: Mine…yours - IPL fielders come up with dropped catch for the ages

Source:
Two Delhi Daredevils fielders have come up with a match-turning dropped catch in their seven wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata this morning.
As Kolkata's Robin Uthappa miscued a pull shot straight up in the air, Delhi's Amit Mishra and Sanju Samson forgot the first rule of catching - calling for the ball.
The pair both followed the ball, before stopping and expecting the other to complete the catch, instead watching it plummet into the turf.
The mistake would prove costly, with Uthappa going on to belt 59 runs from 33 balls, helping Kolkata reel in the target of 161 runs.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport