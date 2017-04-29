Video: Mine…yours - IPL fielders come up with dropped catch for the ages

Two Delhi Daredevils fielders have come up with a match-turning dropped catch in their seven wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata this morning.

As Kolkata's Robin Uthappa miscued a pull shot straight up in the air, Delhi's Amit Mishra and Sanju Samson forgot the first rule of catching - calling for the ball.

The pair both followed the ball, before stopping and expecting the other to complete the catch, instead watching it plummet into the turf.