Video: 'I might have to try and disguise it!' Mitchell Santner talks new 'carrom ball' delivery added to his arsenal

Mitchell Santner says his new delivery has been something he's worked on for months before he used it to clean bowl Fakhar Zaman earlier this week, but he won't be pulling it out all the time for commentators to analyse.

The Black Caps bowler sent Zaman packing in the fourth ODI held in Hamilton on Tuesday with a carrom ball - a delivery that sees the ball turn the opposite way to a finger spinner's stock delivery.

The delivery is a rare tool used by a small amount of finger spinners such as India's Ravi Ashwin and Sri Lanka's Ajantha Medis, but one Santner won't see all the time.

"I've been trying it in the nets for a while now," he said.

"If the wicket suits, I'll probably use it a bit more but you guys (the reporters) have been analysing it quite a bit now so I might have to put it away!"

Santner admitted he first used the ball in County cricket after picking up on it from Ashwin while the team toured India last year.

"I might have to try and disguise it a bit more because every time I look up it's on the big screen and it's being analysed.