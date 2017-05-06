Video: Kings XI Sandeep Sharma dismisses Bangalore's big three - Gayle, Kohli and de Villiers

Kings XI Punjab stayed in contention for the Indian Premier League playoffs with a convincing 19-run victory over struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore today.

Royal Challengers could not recover after seamer Sandeep Sharma (3-22) struck three times in his first three overs and were dismissed for 119 in 19 overs after Kings XI had posted 138-7.

Sandeep took the heart out of Royal Challengers' run-chase when he dismissed all the three big guns - Chris Gayle, captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers - within the first six overs of batting powerplay.

The three gifted their wickets while charging down the wicket against Sandeep's impeccable swing bowling.

Opening batsman Mandeep Singh top-scored with 46 off 40 balls, but he was clean bowled by captain Glenn Maxwell (2-15) in the 12th over which all but sealed the game for Kings XI.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel then chipped in with 3-10 that included the wickets of Pawan Negi and Samuel Badree off successive deliveries and Mohit Sharma (2-24) closed out the game by taking the last wicket of Aniket Choudhary.

"Sandeep has been outstanding," Maxwell said. "To get those three players out in a whole season is a great effort, let alone in one game."