Video: Kane Williamson talks up Movember effort 'Natasha'

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has spoken about his moustache, as he and other members of the New Zealand side take part in Movember to raise awareness for men's health.

Williamson's moustache, which he's affectionately dubbed "Natasha", is among the star batsman's most prominent facial features, with the Black Caps captain happy to chat about his November growth.

"She's good," he told MyBlackCaps.

"It started on the first - still going. It's a bit blond so it is a bit longer then it appears."

Williamson also encouraged those not already on board with Movember to get behind him and several other sporting stars in the initiative for men's health.

"A few days to go now, so to all the people out there supporting men's health, get behind it."

"Throw a little bit of money towards it. If it's my account or someone else's - no dramas. Great cause."