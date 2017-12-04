Video: Kane Williamson chuffed with Black Caps dominant win – 'It was a brilliant all-round performance'

Kane Williamson has sung the Black Caps' praises, after a dominant innings and 67-run win over the West Indies in the first Test in Wellington today.

New Zealand were always in control of the opening Test of the summer, bowling the Windies out for just 134 on day one, before scoring a whopping 520/9 in reply.

The Windies could never keep up with the huge deficit, bowled out on day four for 319 to lose by an innings.

Speaking after the win, Williamson said that he was happy with his side's effort to win inside four days.

"It was a brilliant all-round performance," he said.