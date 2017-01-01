 

Video: Jimmy Neesham clubs the ball to the boundary to seal series clean sweep over Bangladesh

Neesham hit the winning runs in Nelson, leaving his captain stranded on 95 at the other end.
Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Ronda Rousey flattened by Nunes after 48 seconds in anticipated UFC 207 comeback


Neesham hit the winning runs in Nelson, leaving his captain stranded on 95 at the other end.

'Let's go have a beer' - Kane Williamson's words to Jimmy Neesham to seal ODI series sweep

Interim Coach Chris Greenacre of the Phoenix chats to Head Physiotherapist Sam Jewell prior to the match. Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners, Hyundai A-League, FMG Stadium, Waikato, New Zealand. 10 December 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

'Like a new signing' - McGlinchy's return a welcome boost for the Phoenix's coaches

The Kiwi team's haul of 18 medals was a New Zealand record.

Year in Review: Highlights and controversy of the Rio Olympics

It went from bad to worse for the Black Caps as Guptill retired hurt after a quick single as NZ run down Bangladesh's 236.

Black Caps secure a series clean sweep after chasing down with ease Bangladesh's 236


Sydney Harbour has been set ablaze with light, colour and music as another dazzling fireworks display.

Sydney lights up to usher in the New Year

Sydney Harbour has been set ablaze with light, colour and music as another dazzling fireworks display.

It's not just the end of the year for Lynn Paterson, it's the end of an incredible journey.

New Year well-deserved chill out time for record-breaking Kiwi woman kayaker

Auckland kayaker Lynn Paterson has just become the first woman to solo circumnavigate New Zealand in a single trip - it took 14 months.


In this photo made from video, people watch survey the damage of a collapsed mine, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in the Godda district, in eastern India. The coal mine collapsed late Thursday and could have over a dozen miners trapped inside. (AP Photo)

Death toll rises as 16 bodies are recovered after mine collapse in India

Police said the hope to find any remaining survivors is slipping.

Properties evacuated following two scrub fires in the Far North

Fire crews responded to a scrub fire near Pataua camp ground and also at Matai Bay.

Fire crews came across the burglary while attending a scrub fire.

Fire crews discover ram raid at Auckland gun shop

Police have been alerted to the scene.


 
