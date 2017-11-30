Video: 'He just wants to play cricket' - Canterbury cricket boss on Ben Stokes' signing

Suspended England allrounder Ben Stokes has signed with Canterbury, further fuelling speculation he could return in the third Ashes Test.

Christchurch-born Stokes, who was involved in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in September that left another man with a fractured eye socket, is set to play a one-day match against Otago on Sunday.

UK police recently finalised an investigation into the scrap and prosecutors must now decide whether to charge England's vice-captain.

Stokes flew into his birth country of New Zealand yesterday and the Canterbury Cricket Association's board met on that night then confirmed Stokes' signature today.

"We believe Ben has the right to be treated the same way as other players," CCA chief executive Jez Curwin said in a statement.

"It is also our understanding that Ben would be free to play county cricket in the English domestic competition were they in season.

"As with all players, we can reassess the situation should it change.

"The Ashes series is an obvious connection however that has not been a consideration for us or Ben at this time, he is just keen to be able to work again."

Prosecutors may not announce a decision on Stokes until the current five-Test series is over.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is yet to agree on any possible punishment for Stokes but there is widespread speculation he could soon be given a backdated ban.

That would allow the 26-year-old to return for England in the WACA Test that starts on December 14.

England director of cricket Andrew Strauss indicated earlier this week "we're waiting for them (police) to make a charging decision and, until that happens, nothing has changed."

"There is a process that can only kick in once we've heard a charging decision from the police," Strauss said.

It is unclear if Strauss intends to fast-track the ECB"s disciplinary process and/or convene an emergency board meeting.

"The big pressure here is on Andrew Strauss," former England captain Kevin Pietersen said of Strauss.

"He doesn't have a lot of hair at the moment and I think this is going to be something where he's going to lose sleep over it.