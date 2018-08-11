 

Video: CPL all-rounder backs up hat-trick with record-breaking century to spearhead unbelievable win

1 NEWS
A hat-trick is always nice but West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell decided he wasn't finished there in this afternoon's CPL contest, posting a quick century to go with it.

Russell put in an incredible solo performance to guide the Jamaica Tallawahs to a remarkable four-wicket win over the Trinbago Knight Riders in Trinidad and Tobago this afternoon.

The 30-year-old managed to dismiss Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin to claim a hat-trick before delivering at the crease with the bat as well.

Russell finished unbeaten on 121 from 49 balls, including 13 sixes - a CPL record - in what is the tournament’s fastest century and highest individual score.

He also beat McCullum's record for fastest half century, taking 22 balls to beat the 24 delivery mark the former Black Caps captain had set earlier in the afternoon.

As a result of Russell's heroics, the Tallawahs managed to chase down the Knight Riders' total of 223 with three balls to spare.

The other Kiwi in the match - batsman Ross Taylor - wasn't as impactful as Russell, scoring just one run before being dismissed by Ali Khan via an LBW.

