Video: Composed England clinch ODI series with last-ball thriller against South Africa

Seamer Mark Wood bowled a sensational last over for England to beat top-ranked South Africa by two runs and win their one-day international series.

The hosts took an unassailable lead with a two-run win at Southampton.
Source: SKY

David Miller and Chris Morris batted South Africa down to needing 10 runs off the last 10 balls for victory. But medium-pacer Jake Ball conceded only three runs off his last four deliveries, and Wood gave up only four singles in a tense last over.

South Africa finished at 328-5 after England capitalized on dropped catches and made 330-6.

"Those are the sorts of games you really want to win. You learn a lot more," England captain Eoin Morgan said. "The game got away from us quite a lot (but) Woody was awesome."

Miller was unbeaten on 71 and Morris on 36 as South Africa failed to complete a winning advantage for a second straight ODI.

England won the series with a match to spare after beating South Africa by 72 runs at Headingley. The third and last ODI is on Monday at Lord's.

Quinton de Kock (98) and captain AB de Villiers (52) launched South Africa's chase, but both were dismissed within four overs as England hit back for 211-4 in the 36th over.

De Kock, who hit 11 fours, was caught behind while attempting to glide offspinner Moeen Ali to third man, and de Villiers gloved a low catch behind the wickets off Liam Plunkett.

Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.
Source: SKY

"Unfortunate we didn't get across the line, but proud of the effort," de Villiers said. "We lost myself and Quinny together so it could have been easier, but we batted very deep."

Earlier, South Africa paid for wasting at least a half-dozen catching chances. Stokes received reprieves off his first two deliveries.

Stokes went on to smash 101 off 79 balls with 11 fours and three sixes and shared two solid stands. He added 95 runs with Morgan (45), who was also twice dropped, and put on 77 runs with Jos Buttler (65 not out).

"We were a little careless (in the field) and there was a bit of faulty thinking," de Villiers said. "There were probably four or five overs that went too big and cost us the game."

Stokes finally fell in the 44th over when he holed out in the deep to give debutant left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (1-72) his lone wicket.

But Buttler and Ali shared a rapid 78-run stand off the last 40 deliveries that included 22 runs in one over from seamer Andile Phehlukwayo (1-74).

Buttler hit seven fours, and Ali clubbed five boundaries in scoring 33 off 19 before Phehlukwayo got him caught behind off the last ball of the innings.

