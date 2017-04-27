Video: Commentators lose it as Steve Smith invents new cricket shot called the 'swog' in IPL

The Australian cricket captain's golden run with the bat is showing no signs of slowing down - bringing out a whole new shot in the IPL match between Pune and Kolkata this morning.

As Kolkata's Kuldeep Yadav bowled on on Smith's middle stump, the Aussie skipper stood upright as he swept the ball over midwicket for four, without getting down on one knee as cricketing purists will be accustomed to.

The commentators were quick to notice, deeming the shot a "swog" - a combination of a sweep and a slog.

Smith would go on to make an unbeaten score of 51 from 37 balls, propelling Pune to 182/5 from their 20 overs.