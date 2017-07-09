Video: Bowler taken out by lethal straight drive in English T20 tournament

An English cricketer has been taken to hospital, after being struck in the head off his own bowling in a T20 match between Nottinghamshire and Birmingham overnight.

As Notts' bowler Luke Fletcher ran in, batsman Sam Hain returned his delivery straight back at him with force, with Fletcher unable to avoid the oncoming ball.

Fletcher was struck flush on the head, dropping to the ground immediately.

Fellow players and officials were left stunned, as Fletcher had to be taken from the field before being treated in hospital.