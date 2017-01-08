 

Video: Black Caps spin trio stifle Bangladesh to secure series sweep

Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Kane Williamson all chipped in to restrict Bangladesh's run chase at Bay Oval.
George Evans turned down the chance to swap shirts with the Manchester United captain after their 4-0 loss in the FA Cup.

Video: Reading midfielder rejects Wayne Rooney's match shirt

No one was safe during Anderson's innings of 94 not out, including one local food vendor.

Watch: Corey Anderson hits massive six into unsuspecting thai food seller

As it happened: Corey Anderson, spinners secure series clean sweep for New Zealand

The NY Giants star shocked fans going undercover as a driver in hilarious promo video for Lyft.

Video: NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. fools fans as undercover Lyft driver


The 36ers came away with a 98-83 win over the Breakers at the North Shore Events Centre.

Breakers slump at bottom of NBL ladder with bruising loss to Adelaide

A family were ecstatic when a pod of orcas decided to swim near their boat off the Coromandel yesterday.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

The family couldn't contain their excitement as about 10 whales swam around the craft.

Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.


 
