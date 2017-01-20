 

Video: Black Caps quicks strike early against depleted Bangladesh batting attack

Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

The world number two wasn't happy at all after a reporter called her performance scrappy.

Video: 'That's a very negative thing to say' - Serena Williams demands apology from reporter after Aussie Open win

The Kiwi rally driver appears to have taken out a spectator on impact.

Raw: Spectators rush to onlooker's aid moments after Kiwi Hayden Paddon's crash at Monte Carlo Rally

Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.

Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.

Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

The restoration work is completed 60 years to the day since the NZ flag was raised for the first time at Scott Base.

Keep up to date with our live coverage from Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

"Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."

Williams wasn't at all happy when a reporter said her match against Safarova was 'scrappy.'


 
