Video: Black Caps quick Lockie Ferguson snares vital wicket for Supergiant

Black Caps pace bowler Lockie Ferguson is set to enjoy the bright lights of an Indian Premier League final.

Ferguson's Rising Pune Supergiants upset the top-qualifying Mumbai Indians in the major semi-final Mumbai to ensure they will play in the decider in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Auckland quick, who played the first of eight limited overs internationals last December, took 1-21 off three overs as Mumbai were restricted to 142-9 in response to Pune's 162-4.

Mumbai weren't well served by their own Kiwi pace bowler Mitchell McClenaghan, who has enjoyed a prolific campaign but was expensive on Tuesday, taking 1-46 off four overs.

It is a positive outcome for Ferguson, who missed selection in New Zealand's squad for the looming Champions Trophy in England, with McClenaghan and Adam Milne favoured.

The 25-year-old has played just three games in his rookie IPL season because of a cap of four non-Indian players in each team per game.

New Zealand-born allrounder Ben Stokes has been forced to return to England duty early, prompting Pune and Australian captain Steve Smith to whistle up Ferguson for the knockout matches.

Mumbai will have a second crack at qualifying for the final.