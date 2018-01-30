Video: Black Caps not afraid of wounded Australia ahead of tri-series

The Black Caps aren't worried about a cricketing backlash from Australia, ahead of their T20 tri-series opener in Sydney this weekend.

After going down 4-1 in the recently completed ODI series against England, Australia find themselves in a white-ball crisis, having lost their last two series.

However, the Black Caps aren't concerned about any kind of fight back, saying that they'll prepare no differently ahead of Saturday's opening match.

Speaking to media today, opener Colin Munro said that the wounded Australians were no more dangerous than usual.

"I don't think so," he said.

"Australia in Australia, it's going to be tough."