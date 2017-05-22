 

Video: Black Caps batsman Colin Munro smashes brutal six with reverse sweep

Black Caps batsman Colin Munro was in sensational form with the bat in his side's 190 run tri-series win against Ireland overnight, pulling out a reverse sweep six in his breathtaking knock of 44 from just 15 balls.

Munro scored a quick-fire 44 runs off 15 balls in NZ’s 190 run win over Ireland.
As Ireland's Barry McCarthy ran in to bowl, Munro cleverly switched his stance from left to right handed, dispatching him over what went from cover to midwicket for a mighty six.

Munro would prove to be his own worst enemy, caught in the deep looking for a six to bring up his half century, departing with a mammoth strike rate of 293 as New Zealand piled on 344/6 from their 50 overs.

Latham scored 104 runs off 111 balls as New Zealand thumped the hosts by 190 runs.
The Black Caps now take on Bangladesh in their final match of the series on Wednesday having secured the tri-series with the defeat of Ireland.

