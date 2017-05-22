Video: Black Caps batsman Colin Munro smashes brutal six with reverse sweep

Black Caps batsman Colin Munro was in sensational form with the bat in his side's 190 run tri-series win against Ireland overnight, pulling out a reverse sweep six in his breathtaking knock of 44 from just 15 balls.

As Ireland's Barry McCarthy ran in to bowl, Munro cleverly switched his stance from left to right handed, dispatching him over what went from cover to midwicket for a mighty six.

Munro would prove to be his own worst enemy, caught in the deep looking for a six to bring up his half century, departing with a mammoth strike rate of 293 as New Zealand piled on 344/6 from their 50 overs.