Video: Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner with spooky prediction to commentators

Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner came up with a moment of magic in Friday night's McDonalds Super Smash match between the Northern Knights and the Central Stags.

Given an on-field microphone for television purposes, Santner was asked by commentators Craig Cumming and Nathan McCullum how he would dismiss batsman Mahela Jayawardene.

Santner responded with his plan of attack against the Sri Lankan great.

"Maybe that heavy length, but also a little bit slower so he can't really use the pace," he said.

A few balls later Santner did just that, with Jayawardene trying to launch him into the stands only able to sky a catch to long on.