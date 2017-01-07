 

Video: Ben Dunk guides Strikers to Big Bash win with the bat smashing 79 runs off 49 balls

Dunk's performance against his old side Hobart gave his side a five-wicket win at Adelaide Oval.
Bruce, 25, scored an unbeaten 59 off 39 balls helping NZ to a 47-run win over Bangladesh in their second T20 match.

Rookie Black Caps batsman Tom Bruce shows he's got the goods, scoring impressive half ton

Talented teen Ana Konjuh produces a mix of power and precision to win this entertaining rally during her ASB Classic semifinal against Julia Goerges.

Rising star Konjuh slams her way into ASB Classic final

The Taipans have moved off from the bottom of the NBL ladder after beating the Breakers 65-63.

Cairns Taipans edge Breakers, move out of bottom place in NBL

The former Black Caps skipper hit an unbeaten 50-runs off 31 balls to help his side to a nine-wicket win in the Big Bash.

Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

A mesmerising 28 run over from the 29-year-old spearheaded the team’s efforts as they went on to win by 45 runs.

Colin Munro's cracking century guides Black Caps to convincing T20 series win over Bangladesh

The man came out of the address with a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

Video: Whanganui home cordoned off after armed man shot dead by police overnight

Police were called to a family harm incident at a Mitchell Street address in Aramoho just after 7pm.

Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.


 
