Video: Baz goes BOOM! McCullum lights up the Big Bash in Brisbane

The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash


Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

Shot put hero Valerie Adams named Dame Companion of NZ Order of Merit in New Year's Honours List

The tennis superstar touched down in Auckland today ahead of the ASB Classic and is already loving everything she sees.

Serena Williams immediately amazed by Kiwi hospitality: 'Everyone appreciates what we do'

Kauahi Ngapora says the marina needs to be dredged as soon as possible if clearing the Inland Road and State Highway south is to be any good for tourism.

Local Kaikoura business whale watch tours to start back on Monday

It's had to suspend trips since the 7.8 earthquake in November.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash

The pair hit 11 sixes between them as the Brisbane Heat won by 7 wickets at the Gabba.

Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

The full New Year's Honours list

Kiwis have been recognised for outstanding services towards sport, health, education, community work and more.

Thousands of people gathered to see the double gold medallist honoured with the key to the city.

Liam Malone, Anna Grimaldi, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke all named Members of NZOM after stellar results in Rio

All four athletes competed on the world's biggest stage in 2016.

Dame Fran Wilde says she’s is honoured to become a Dame Companion of the said Order.

Unsung heroes of grassroots community work recognised in New Year's Honours list

Valerie Adams sits atop the NY's Honours list but below her star power is recognition of grassroots work in the community.


 
