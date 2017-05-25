Video: Bangladesh record first away win over Black Caps in final ODI match of tri-series in Dublin

Bangladesh has beaten the Black Caps by five wickets in the final ODI match in the tri-series in Dublin this morning to record their first win against New Zealand away from home.

Black Caps batsman Tom Latham. Source: Photosport

New Zealand were restricted to 270 runs with their innings.

Black Caps skipper Tom Latham had another superb knock, top scoring with 84 runs off 92 balls.

Tanim Iqbal and Sabbir Sarkar were the top scorers for Bangladesh as they both reached half centuries.

Bangladesh ran down New Zealand’s total with 10 balls remaining.