Video: Bangladesh record first away win over Black Caps in final ODI match of tri-series in Dublin

Source:
Bangladesh has beaten the Black Caps by five wickets in the final ODI match in the tri-series in Dublin this morning to record their first win against New Zealand away from home.
Black Caps batsman Tom Latham.
Source: Photosport
New Zealand were restricted to 270 runs with their innings.
Black Caps skipper Tom Latham had another superb knock, top scoring with 84 runs off 92 balls.
Tanim Iqbal and Sabbir Sarkar were the top scorers for Bangladesh as they both reached half centuries.
Bangladesh ran down New Zealand’s total with 10 balls remaining.
Despite the loss New Zealand took out the tri-series with Bangladesh and Ireland, finishing on top of the ladder with three wins and one loss.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport