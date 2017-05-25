 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Cricket


Video: Bangladesh record first away win over Black Caps in final ODI match of tri-series in Dublin

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Bangladesh has beaten the Black Caps by five wickets in the final ODI match in the tri-series in Dublin this morning to record their first win against New Zealand away from home.

One Day International, Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin 21/5/2017 Ireland vs New Zealand New Zealand's Tom Latham Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry/ www.photosport.nz

Black Caps batsman Tom Latham.

Source: Photosport

New Zealand were restricted to 270 runs with their innings.

Black Caps skipper Tom Latham had another superb knock, top scoring with 84 runs off 92 balls.

Tanim Iqbal and Sabbir Sarkar were the top scorers for Bangladesh as they both reached half centuries.

Mahmudullah hit a four to secure his side their first away win from home against the Black Caps in their ODI match in Dublin this morning.
Source: SKY

Bangladesh ran down New Zealand’s total with 10 balls remaining.

Despite the loss New Zealand took out the tri-series with Bangladesh and Ireland, finishing on top of the ladder with three wins and one loss.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Mahmudullah hit a four to secure his side their first away win from home against the Black Caps in their ODI match in Dublin this morning.

Video: Bangladesh record first away win over Black Caps in final ODI match of tri-series in Dublin

05:48
2
Mainland Netball in Canterbury is scrapping rep teams for year seven and eight players – Margaret Foster is outraged by the decision.

Watch: 'I was completely horrified' – Silver Ferns great bemused by decision to scrap rep teams

00:30
3
Tom Dumoulin lost over two minutes of his lead in the pink jersey after stopping 33km from the finish.

'He must be in dire need of that!' - cyclist loses massive lead in Giro d'Italia after stopping for toilet break

00:41
4
The Steel thrashed the Pulse 80-44 in Porirua last night.

Video: Southern Steel remain unbeaten after destroying Pulse in netball premiership

01:48
5
Angus McWilliam will link up with coach Jamie Dixon at Texas Christian University.

Meet the Kiwi basketballer pursuing his NBA dream after he was scouted by the same US coach who nabbed Steven Adams

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:55
New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Three more arrested in connection with Manchester suicide bombing as dozens still in hospital

A French minister has said the bomber is believed to have travelled to Syria and had "proven" links with ISIS.

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Cheel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why DHB staff were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ