Video: Aussie wicketkeeper instantly hits the deck after wild swing attempt sees bat connect with head

Victorian Sheffield Shield wicketkeeper Sam Harper has been cleared of serious injury but could remain in an Adelaide hospital until the end of the week after a nasty head knock.



The 20-year-old, who was wearing a helmet while standing up to the stumps, was collected in the head by Jake Lehmann's bat on Saturday, slumping to the ground before hobbling off Adelaide Oval with the assistance of medical staff.

Harper has been cleared of major injury but is yet to return home.

A Cricket Victoria statement said he was "still exhibiting symptoms and has not fully recovered" from the blow.

"He will remain in hospital in Adelaide so he can continue treatment and to be reviewed by specialists," the statement read.

"We expect to have a clearer indication on when he can return home and his recovery time later this week."

In addition to receiving care from local doctors, Harper is being looked after by representatives of Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria while in Adelaide.

The Bushrangers are unsure whether the gloveman - Matthew Wade's deputy - will be able to see out the domestic season, declining to detail his injuries or condition in any further detail.

Victoria won the table-topping match to remain on top of the Shield ladder.