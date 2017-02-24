Video: (Another) Double-bouncer! Indian twirler almost snares shocked Aussie with truly awful delivery

India's Ravi Jadeja was the butt of the jokes on day one of the first Test against Australia in Pune last night, after the spinner nearly claimed a wicket with a double-bouncing delivery.

With the score at 144-2, Jadeja came around the wicket to Peter Handscomb, and bowled a delivery he'd rather forget, with the ball bouncing twice before it reached the batsman.

However, it nearly came up trumps for India, with Handscomb's wild snatch nearly taking a feather through to the wicket keeper.

Australia finished day at 256-9.

Australia's fortunes were helped significantly by 20-year-old opener Matt Renshaw's 68.