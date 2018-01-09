Video: Alastair Cook thanks England fans after Ashes drubbing as England party with Barmy Army

Alastair Cook was his classy self, thanking the Barmy Army supporters' group at their end of tour party, following England's 4-0 Ashes series defeat to Australia yesterday.

While England were outplayed for the majority of the five match series, one constant was the presence of their travelling support, regularly keeping crowds and players entertained throughout Test matches.

Speaking in the absence of captain Joe Root, hospitalised after falling ill in the 40C heat in the final Test in Sydney, Cook thanked the Barmy Army for their influence on what was otherwise a poor series for England.

"We want to thank you very much for your support," Cook said.

"Sorry the result didn't quite go our way, we tried of course, but we weren't quite good enough."

"The thousands of miles you've had to travel, the songs you sang, have meant a lot to us."

Cook then took a moment for a cheeky jab at Root.

"I know Rooty would love to be here to tell you, but he's in bed sick."