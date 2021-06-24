Victory! Williamson hoists mace as Black Caps become World Test champions

After years of heartbreak, the Black Caps have finally got their hands on cricketing silverware after their stunning World Test Championship victory over India in Southampton this morning.

Chasing 139 for victory in a low-scoring, weather-hit match, New Zealand romped home in the final session of the reserve day, which was activated to make up for lost time over the first five days.



It was fitting that New Zealand's inspirational captain Kane Williamson should lead them home, unbeaten on 52, with another great Kiwi servant Ross Taylor 47 not out as they reached 2-140 to become Test cricket's first official world champions.

Williamson was given the honour of hoisting the ICC mace and he was joined by his jubilant teammates.