TODAY |

Victorian Government to crack down on scalping for Black Caps' Boxing Day Test

AAP
More From
Cricket
Australia
Black Caps

Melbourne's revered Boxing Day Test is the latest event to be granted special status by the Victorian government to combat ticket scalping.

The government this week declared the 2019 Boxing Day Test against New Zealand a major event under the Major Events Act 2009.

The decision was made due to an expected high demand for tickets.

Next year's men's and women's ICC T20 World Cup tournaments - with finals to be played at the MCG - have also been declared major events under the Act.

The Major Event's act makes it possible to crack down on ticket scalpers.

Under the legislation, tickets to a declared event cannot be advertised or resold for more than 10 per cent above the original value.

Melbourne Cricket Ground
Melbourne Cricket Ground Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Australia
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
2
Stevenson said the defence Folau was simply quoting the Bible doesn't work in today's society.
Scotty Stevenson unpacks complicated aftermath of Israel Folau's 'high level' breach ruling from hearing
3
Chris Chang and the panel on an extraordinary Champions League win at Anfield, and the final, all to play for, weekend of the Premier League.
TVNZ FC: Liverpool's Barca win the greatest ever? And will Klopp or Guardiola be champions?
4
Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
Israel Folau says 'I'm at peace' following guilty verdict as Wallabies rugby career hangs on by a thread
5
Kiwis Paul Williams, Ben O'Keeffe named to referee at Rugby World Cup, Glen Jackson's axing confirmed
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Israel Folau found guilty of 'high-level' breach of his Rugby Australia contract
Man sneezing file photo.

Experts predict 4000 people will die from flu season in Australia this year
Image taken in Isla Guadalupe in Mexico.

Fears shark has taken missing Queensland jet-ski fisherman
00:22
Scott Morrison winced as the egg bounced off his head.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison egged while attending function