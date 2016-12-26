Victorian Government to crack down on scalping for Black Caps' Boxing Day Test

Melbourne's revered Boxing Day Test is the latest event to be granted special status by the Victorian government to combat ticket scalping.



The government this week declared the 2019 Boxing Day Test against New Zealand a major event under the Major Events Act 2009.



The decision was made due to an expected high demand for tickets.



Next year's men's and women's ICC T20 World Cup tournaments - with finals to be played at the MCG - have also been declared major events under the Act.



The Major Event's act makes it possible to crack down on ticket scalpers.

