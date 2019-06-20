TODAY |

Vettori hails Williamson as 'NZ's greatest ODI player of all time' after composed ton

AAP
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
Black Caps

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's superb World Cup century in their win over South Africa is proof that he is the country's greatest ODI player, according to former Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori.

The Black Caps edged out South Africa in the final over on a tricky batting surface at Edgbaston yesterday with Williamson's composed 106 not out guiding them home in a tense run chase.

The 28-year-old earned plaudits for his patience at the crease, with many praising his calmness and clever leadership.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williamson's maximum also brought up his century in the four-wicket win. Source: SKY

"Williamson has to be New Zealand's greatest ODI player of all time, and an innings like that against South Africa tells you exactly why," Vettori said in a column for the International Cricket Council.

"He's already there now and by the end of his career his record will far exceed anything we've had in the past or present, he really is that good."

Vettori, who is New Zealand's most-capped ODI player and guided the Kiwis to the 2011 World Cup semis, said Williamson's mature approach to batting is what sets him apart from most other batsmen.

"What differentiates him from a lot of batsmen in this day and age is his sole focus is winning the game and he tailors his batting towards that," Vettori added. "The way he understood that situation and got his team across the line was exceptional.

"It's what makes him one of the greatest in the world now and by the end of his career he'll be up there with some of the greats of all time."

New Zealand, who are unbeaten at the tournament and in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals, next play West Indies in Manchester on Saturday.

Kane Williamson batting. New Zealand Blackcaps v South Africa. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Birmingham. England, UK. Wednesday 19 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kane Williamson bats against South Africa in the 2019 CWC, Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:59
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
2
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
3
Taukeiaho said that his NRL teammate is "a good mate" but come Saturday they will be rivals.
'He likes to cheap shot everyone' - Sio Siua Taukeiaho on facing Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
4
Folau says the legal battle over his religious beliefs has already cost him over $100,000.
Israel Folau appeals for donations to battle Rugby Australia's 'army of lawyers', says saga has cost him and wife Maria $100k already
5
Tyson Fury makes his entrance to the ring in a USA-themed outfit for his heavyweight fight against Tom Schwarz at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Sylvester Stallone praises Tyson Fury for Rocky IV tribute during bout entrance
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
03:29
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt discusses the latest from the Cricket World Cup. Source: Breakfast

Cricket World Cup diary: King Kane earned praise but spare some for de Grandhomme
00:15
Williamson's maximum also brought up his century in the four-wicket win.

Kane Williamson's heroic century guides Black Caps to dramatic win against South Africa at World Cup
00:36
The leg-spinner appears certain to face South Africa in Birmingham tonight.

Ish Sodhi congratulated by Black Caps teammates ahead of World Cup debut
01:22
Boult only has three wickets for the Black Caps so far but he reminded the journalist of what was more important.

Trent Boult sidesteps question about low wickets total at World Cup