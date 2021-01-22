TODAY |

Vettori delivers at the death for Team Cricket as tense Black Clash comes down to final over

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Black Cap Dan Vettori delivered at the death today as Team Rugby clawed their way back into striking range in the final overs of the Black Clash.

Vettori took three wickets in the final over of the match, holding off a late surge from Team Rugby. Source: 1 NEWS

Team Cricket would win by just two runs, however it seemed as if Team Cricket would cruise home comfortably throughout the second innings.

Needing 40 runs off 12 balls, All Black Jordie Barrett stepped up in the penultimate over of the match.

Barrett managed to reduce the deficit to just eight runs heading into the last six balls after two huge sixes in Team Rugby's double over. Source: 1 NEWS

Crushing two massive sixes, Barrett managed to bring the deficit down to just eight runs heading into the final over.

Both of Barrett’s sixes ended up costing Team Cricket 12-runs a piece due to Team Rugby opting to use their double over.

Team Cricket skipper Stephen Fleming handed the ball to Vettori who proved to be just as reliable as he was in his Black Caps days.

Jordan ended his innings with 49 runs off 29 balls, featuring six fours and two sixes. Source: 1 NEWS

The first two balls of the over saw Vettori dismiss Andy Ellis and Marc Ellis, making way for Israel Dagg to face the hattrick ball.

Dagg survived, scoring a single to put Barrett on strike however Vettori struck again as Barrett looked to repeat his heroics of the previous over, caught on the midwicket boundary.

With seven runs left to win off the last ball, the best Team Rugby could hope for was a draw with an unlikely six.

Two-metre Peter gave Boshier’s bowling no respect at Hagley Oval. Source: 1 Sport

The crowd was on the edge of their seats as Jason Spice attempted to heave the ball over cow corner and pull off the impossible however the ball fell short of the rope, resulting in a one bounce four.

