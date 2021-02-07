TODAY |

Veteran cricketers proving age is just a number

For some, cricket is a drag.

But others live and breathe the game.

None more so than the 150 top senior cricketers who have congregated in Christchurch for the week-long veterans tournament.

Many of the men are nearing or on retirement, but their spirit and enthusiasm for the sport keeps them young.

Canterbury took on Central Districts yesterday as they eye up their fifth national title.

The home side featured an array of characters, including 75-year-old bowler Stephen Woollincroft, who still turned out for his club each weekend.

“I’m one of the players who continues to play every weekend and I’m doing OK yeah”.

While the cricket was competitive on the field, there was more of a camaraderie amongst the players off it.

“Once the game finishes we enjoy a beer and mix with the [other] team, and we’re lucky we’ve made friends all over New Zealand,” Canterbury captain Bob Maysfield said.

This year’s tournament is the biggest yet, with 150 players across 10 teams, and tournament organiser Lance Ryan hoped that number would continue to rise in years to come.

“We’re trying to grow the sport because Aussie is hellbent on us sending a team over to play seriously, so we need to keep over-60s and over-70s cricket alive in New Zealand.”

