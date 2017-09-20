 

Veteran Black Caps spinner Jeetan Patel scores rare first-class ton

Veteran New Zealand spin bowler Jeetan Patel has opened the shoulders for Warwickshire to score the third first-class century of his career.

Patel's 100 off 112 balls rescued his county on the first day of their division one clash with Yorkshire in Leeds this morning.

Coming to crease with Warwickshire at 49-6, he put on 96 with English international batsman Ian Bell (51), striking 17 fours as they reached 219.

Offspinner Patel has been a prolific wicket-taker in eight seasons for Warwickshire. His output is down this season although his 28 scalps is still the most by any player in his team.

With two rounds to complete, Warwickshire are assured of relegation to division two of the county championship next year, having notched only one win from 12 games.

