'Very special' – Black Caps' new man Anaru Kitchen on maiden call-up

New Black Caps all-rounder Anaru Kitchen has reflected on his first international call-up, that could see him represent his country for the first time at the age of 33.

Speaking to media ahead of New Zealand’s opening Twenty20 against the West Indies in Nelson tomorrow, Kitchen spoke of what it meant to get the opportunity to play international cricket after many years of toil on the domestic circuit.

"I've been doing my job well with Otago, and that's all I've really been focusing on," he said.

"To get the rewards of a call-up is very, very special to me and my family."

Kitchen also played down the notion of his inclusion being a shock selection for the Black Caps.

"To play as long as I have and to finally get that reward for all those years of playing domestic cricket is something that I've worked towards my whole life.

"I think I've deserved it with all my other responses."