Updates: Raval goes after inexplicably not reviewing LBW as NZ lose openers early in bid to save Test

Join 1 NEWS Now for hour-by-hour updates of day four of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Hamilton.

Tom Latham. Source: Photosport

NZ 43/2 (Williamson 21, Taylor 3) and 375 trail England 476 all out (Wagner 5-124) by 58 runs

New Zealand lost both openers in the hour after tea, leaving Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to lead the efforts to save the Test.

Jeet Raval was almost run out without facing a ball after an awful quick single called by Tom Latham.

That missed chance wouldn't cost England, with Raval out LBW to Sam Curran facing his second delivery.

Inexplicably, Raval elected not to review despite hot spot indicating he had got an inside edge on the delivery.

Latham carried on from the first innings to reach 18 before falling to a peach from Chris Woakes.

The back-of-a-length delivery from around the wicket straightening and catching the outside edge, which flew to Joe Root at slip.

ENG: 476 all out (Wagner 5-124) lead NZ by 101 runs

After days of toil, Neil Wagner finally got some reward as a flurry of wickets fell with England hitting out ahead of a declaration.

Neil Wagner took his ninth five-wicket haul as England were bowled out for 476 to give them a 101-run lead.

Unsurprisingly, it was a Wagner bouncer that broke the 193-run partnership between Joe Root and Ollie Pope.

Wagner’s bumper inducing a hook shot from Pope on 75 which was safely taken by Jeet Raval at deep square leg.

Root would go next, holing out to deep cover on 226 to give Mitchell Santner his first wicket.

Wagner would take his third when he had Chris Woakes caught behind for a duck.

In a sign of his growing skills, Wagner would take his fourth and fifth wickets with slower deliveries.

He bowled Jofra Archer, the delivery after the English pacemen hit a towering six over long-on, before completely deceiving Stuart Broad to knock over his off stump.

New Zealand will look to bat out the remaing four sessions of the match to secure a draw and series win.

ENG: 435/5 (Root 214, Pope 66) lead NZ by 60 runs after 153 overs

The only thing that troubled Joe Root after lunch was being on 199. With his 200th run brought up after a single that left Ollie Pope well short of his ground if the NZ fieldsman had managed a direct hit.

Root brought up his third Test match double century while Pope managed his first Test 50 as the England pair picked up the scoring rate ahead of a likely afternoon declaration.

An England victory would level the series at 1-1.

ENG: 379/5 (Root 178, Pope 46) lead NZ by 4 runs after 138 overs

Lunch at 1.00pm: The Black Caps were made to toil in a wicket-less first session of day four, as England took a first innings lead through Joe Root and Ollie Pope.

Their 117-run partnership means that England are in all likelihood the only side with a chance of winning the Test, forcing New Zealand in to holding on for a draw in order to win the series.

On a Seddon Park wicket that is slow but showing signs of variable bounce, New Zealand's bowlers couldn't make a breakthrough as Root, who started the day on 114, went past 150.

Pope also looked assured as he moved to four runs shy of his maiden Test half century after beginning the day four not out.

The England pair will look to accelerate the scoring rate after lunch before inserting New Zealand, with the rain forecast for tomorrow sure to factor in to Root's thinking about a possible declaration.

Mitchell Santner was unable to extract much turn from the day four wicket while England's pair managed to survive the odd delivery that stayed low.

ENG: 311/5 (Root 139, Pope 17) trail NZ by 64 runs after 118 overs

Drinks at 11.46am: New Zealand will rue a number of near misses as England survived the first half of the opening session on day four.

With the Seddon Park wicket starting to produce some inconsistent bounce, Neil Wagner nearly had Joe Root playing on to his stumps.

Tim Southee also had a delivery to the England captain stay dramatically low and miss the off stump.

Despite the inconsistent bounce, Root and Ollie Pope took their partnership through to 49 as they look to build a lead and eliminate a New Zealand win from the possible results in this Test.

Day preview:

Showers could further disrupt the second Test as England fight to level the two-Test series.

Centuries from Joe Root and Rory Burns left England 269/5 before stumps were called early on day three.

They trail New Zealand by 106 runs, after a Tom Latham century helped the Black Caps through to 375 in the first innings.