Updates: Joe Root goes past 200 as England pick up scoring rate ahead of likely declaration

Join 1 NEWS Now for hour-by-hour updates of day four of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson speaks to his teammates prior to the start of day four. Source: Photosport

ENG: 435/5 (Root 214, Pope 66) lead NZ by 60 runs after 153 overs

The only thing that troubled Joe Root after lunch was being on 199. With his 200th run brought up after a single that left Ollie Pope well short of his ground if the NZ fieldsman had managed a direct hit.

Root brought up his third Test match double century while Pope managed his first Test 50 as the England pair picked up the scoring rate ahead of a likely afternoon declaration.

An England victory would level the series at 1-1.

ENG: 379/5 (Root 178, Pope 46) lead NZ by 4 runs after 138 overs

Lunch at 1.00pm: The Black Caps were made to toil in a wicket-less first session of day four, as England took a first innings lead through Joe Root and Ollie Pope.

Their 117-run partnership means that England are in all likelihood the only side with a chance of winning the Test, forcing New Zealand in to holding on for a draw in order to win the series.

On a Seddon Park wicket that is slow but showing signs of variable bounce, New Zealand's bowlers couldn't make a breakthrough as Root, who started the day on 114, went past 150.

Pope also looked assured as he moved to four runs shy of his maiden Test half century after beginning the day four not out.

The England pair will look to accelerate the scoring rate after lunch before inserting New Zealand, with the rain forecast for tomorrow sure to factor in to Root's thinking about a possible declaration.

Mitchell Santner was unable to extract much turn from the day four wicket while England's pair managed to survive the odd delivery that stayed low.

ENG: 311/5 (Root 139, Pope 17) trail NZ by 64 runs after 118 overs

Drinks at 11.46am: New Zealand will rue a number of near misses as England survived the first half of the opening session on day four.

With the Seddon Park wicket starting to produce some inconsistent bounce, Neil Wagner nearly had Joe Root playing on to his stumps.

Tim Southee also had a delivery to the England captain stay dramatically low and miss the off stump.

Despite the inconsistent bounce, Root and Ollie Pope took their partnership through to 49 as they look to build a lead and eliminate a New Zealand win from the possible results in this Test.

Day preview:

Showers could further disrupt the second Test as England fight to level the two-Test series.

Centuries from Joe Root and Rory Burns left England 269/5 before stumps were called early on day three.

They trail New Zealand by 106 runs, after a Tom Latham century helped the Black Caps through to 375 in the first innings.