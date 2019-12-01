TODAY |

Updates: Black Caps rue near misses as England get off to solid start on day four

Source:  1 NEWS

Join 1 NEWS Now for hour-by-hour updates of day four of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Hamilton.

Root was 114 not out as rain saw an early end to play on day three. Source: SKY

ENG: 311/5 (Root 139, Pope 17) trail NZ by 64 runs after 118 overs

Drinks at 11:46am: New Zealand will rue a number of near misses as England survived the first half of the opening session on day four.

With the Seddon Park wicket starting to produce some inconsistent bounce, Neil Wagner nearly had Joe Root playing on to his stumps.

Tim Southee also had a delivery to the England captain stay dramatically low and miss the off stump.

Despite the inconsistent bounce, Root and Ollie Pope took their partnership through to 49 as they look to build a lead and eliminate a New Zealand win from the possible results in this Test.

Day preview:

Rory Burns had to walk off for 101 after some sharp work from Jeet Raval. Source: SKY

Showers could further disrupt the second Test as England fight to level the two-Test series.

Centuries from Joe Root and Rory Burns left England 269/5 before stumps were called early on day three.

They trail New Zealand by 106 runs, after a Tom Latham century helped the Black Caps through to 375 in the first innings.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope will resume the innings for England as they look to overhaul the deficit. 

