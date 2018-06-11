 

'Up to us to build on it' - Scotland hero targets more after historic win over England

Calum MacLeod's incredible path to the century that embarrassed England featured some big steps - in somebody else's shoes - as an 18-year-old in Sydney.

The six-run win saw Scotland get one over their arch-rivals in style.
Source: SKY

MacLeod has become the talk of the cricketing world, blasting an unbeaten 140 off 94 balls that piloted Scotland to an astonishing ODI win over England.

England next host Australia in a five-match ODI series.

The Scots, who won't take part in next year's World Cup in England and Wales, triumphed by six runs in Edinburgh.

MacLeod's marvellous knock has resulted in fresh outrage over the International Cricket Council's widely criticised decision to trim the World Cup to a 10-team event.

His journey to the career highlight that triggered a pitch invasion at Grange is nothing short of remarkable, having transformed from seam bowler to swashbuckling batsman after his action was reported.

MacLeod went to a Gaelic school in Glasgow, made his debut for Scotland at age 18 as a fast bowler and played for Sydney club Penrith in the 2007-08 season.

MacLeod's stint in Australia 10-and-a-half years ago started with the airline misplacing his kit bag.

The teenager, who mowed lawns in Sydney to earn a crust between games, bowled in a clubmate's pair of old shoes during his first match.

MacLeod signed with English county Warwickshire then acted as a sub fielder during the 2009 Ashes.

The brief stint at Edgbaston was believed to be the first time a Gaelic speaker was on the field during a cricket Test.

The right-armer looked destined for success as a quick, only to be reported in 2009 for having a suspect action.

South Africa great Allan Donald, then Warwickshire's bowling coach, tried to help but the country released MacLeod at the end of that season.

MacLeod contemplated walking away to play hockey but successfully relaunched his cricket career as a hard-hitting batsman.

The right-hander forced his way into Scotland's XI and started taking attacks apart, helping the nation qualify for the 2015 World Cup.

He was recently discarded by Durham, although they may regret the decision based on current evidence.

The fact MacLeod won't take part in next year's ODI showpiece still burns but he described the win as a "special day".

"It is up to us now to build on it," he told reporters.

"We want more games ... this should be a catalyst for more games."

