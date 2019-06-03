TODAY |

Underdogs Bangladesh hold off South Africa for vital Cricket World Cup win

Associated Press
More From
Cricket

Bangladesh smothered a lackluster South Africa to begin the Cricket World Cup with an easy 21-run victory at the Oval.

Bangladesh posted their highest one-day international total of 330-6 after being made to bat first, then restricted South Africa to 309-8 in front of an ecstatic crowd who made the atmosphere feel more like a home game in Dhaka than suburban London.

South Africa collapsed while chasing for the second time in two World Cup matches, after losing its opener to England by 104 runs. And its injury woes deepened when paceman Lungi Ngidi, who opened the bowling, limped away with a left hamstring problem after delivering only four overs.

Bangladesh launched its campaign in style on the back of its biggest World Cup partnership of 142 by Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan, the world's top-ranked allrounder.

They casually took apart the South Africans until they were gone by the 43rd over, after which Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain hit 60 off the last seven overs to rush Bangladesh past 300 and to its biggest total in its 33-year history in ODIs.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Proteas slumped to another defeat, falling by 21 runs in London. Source: SKY
    More From
    Cricket
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Lydia Ko tees off at the US Women's Open
    'Free beer courtesy of Lydia Ko' - Kiwi shouts a round after hole-in-one at US Open
    2
    Andy Ruiz knocks down Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. Ruiz won in the seventh round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    'He wasn't a true champion' - Deontay Wilder taunts Anthony Joshua after shock Ruiz defeat
    3
    Rafael Nadal celebrates reaching the French Open quarter-finals
    Federer, Nadal on course for Roland Garros semi-final after latest wins
    4
    The Proteas slumped to another defeat, falling by 21 runs in London.
    Underdogs Bangladesh hold off South Africa for vital Cricket World Cup win
    5
    The Olympic champions claimed a fourth world title with victory over the All Blacks Sevens.
    Fiji claim World Sevens Series title with thrashing of New Zealand in Paris
    MORE FROM
    Cricket
    MORE
    00:15
    New Zealand claimed an emphatic 10-wicket victory in Cardiff to begin their campaign.

    Black Caps' seamers skittle Sri Lanka as NZ romp home in World Cup opener
    Australian opening batsman David Warner

    David Warner passed fit to make international return against Afghanistan
    Black Caps captain Kane Williamson walks from the field with team mate Ross Taylor

    'We know we can beat anybody' - Black Caps happy as World Cup underdogs

    The Blackcaps celebrate against Sri Lanka

    Cricket World Cup diary: Black Caps facing must win start against Sri Lanka