Underdogs Bangladesh hold off South Africa for vital Cricket World Cup win

Bangladesh smothered a lackluster South Africa to begin the Cricket World Cup with an easy 21-run victory at the Oval.

Bangladesh posted their highest one-day international total of 330-6 after being made to bat first, then restricted South Africa to 309-8 in front of an ecstatic crowd who made the atmosphere feel more like a home game in Dhaka than suburban London.

South Africa collapsed while chasing for the second time in two World Cup matches, after losing its opener to England by 104 runs. And its injury woes deepened when paceman Lungi Ngidi, who opened the bowling, limped away with a left hamstring problem after delivering only four overs.

Bangladesh launched its campaign in style on the back of its biggest World Cup partnership of 142 by Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan, the world's top-ranked allrounder.