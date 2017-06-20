 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Cricket


'Unashamed T20 mercenaries' – Brendon McCullum mocks himself at South African Global League launch

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum was the butt of his own joke at the launch of the South African Global Twenty-20 League overnight.

The former Black Caps captain had the room in stitches by mocking his cricketing freedom.
Source: ESPN

Speaking alongside England's Kevin Pietersen and West Indian duo Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard, McCullum poked fun at the "mercenary" tag applied to cricketers playing in overseas T20 leagues.

"All of us are unashamed T20 mercenaries these days," McCullum joked.

Host Mike Haysman tried to remedy the situation by requesting McCullum use the term "ambassadors" instead, but the ever dynamic McCullum stuck to his guns.

"As I said, unashamedly so," McCullum said.

McCullum is just one of nearly 400 players from 10 different nations to register for the draft stage of the tournament that starts in November.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:21
1
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

00:30
2
Everyone got involved as tensions boiled over between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F yesterday.

Watch: Unreal scenes as former Chelsea star Oscar sparks 50-man Chinese Super League brawl

00:50
3
The Ireland and Lions hooker has been to our shores many times, but is still loving being here.

'They like to tell us how the All Blacks are going to beat us!' – Lions' Rory Best praises rugby-loving Kiwi fans

00:43
4
The golfer's first ever Major win was soured a bit after this commentary shocker.

Awkward! Commentators mistake Brooks Koepka's girlfriend for his ex after US Open win

00:38
5
The Kiwi sailors are doing their best to live up to all the kind words they are receiving from back home.

'It's amazing how many people get up at five in the morning' – Peter Burling says Kiwi support inspires Team NZ

00:28
Otto Warmbier was sentenced to hard labour for attempting to steal a propaganda sign while on a visit.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

Warmbier's family confirmed the news for in statement released by Ohio hospital.

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pretty average cloudy day with a sprinkling of rain across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ