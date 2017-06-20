'Unashamed T20 mercenaries' – Brendon McCullum mocks himself at South African Global League launch

Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum was the butt of his own joke at the launch of the South African Global Twenty-20 League overnight.

Speaking alongside England's Kevin Pietersen and West Indian duo Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard, McCullum poked fun at the "mercenary" tag applied to cricketers playing in overseas T20 leagues.

"All of us are unashamed T20 mercenaries these days," McCullum joked.

Host Mike Haysman tried to remedy the situation by requesting McCullum use the term "ambassadors" instead, but the ever dynamic McCullum stuck to his guns.

"As I said, unashamedly so," McCullum said.