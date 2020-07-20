TODAY |

Umpires forced to intervene as England spit-shine cricket ball against West Indies

Source:  1 NEWS

There were strange scenes during day four of the second Test between England and the West Indies, as umpires were forced to disinfect the ball at Old Trafford.

Your playlist will load after this ad

England appeared to forget the new post-Covid rules in Manchester. Source: Spark Sport

With cricket having adopted new measures to resume safely during England's fight against Covid-19, the traditional practice of using saliva to shine the ball has been outlawed.

Instead, players are expected to use their own sweat in the attempt to get the ball to swing, shining one side while leaving the other rough.

However, England's Dominic Sibley appeared to forget those rules right before lunch on day four, accidentally spit shining the ball.

Umpire Michael Gough was quick to act though, producing a disinfectant wipe to clean one side of the ball, before giving it back to England.

The day's play finished with England 219 runs in front, needing to defeat the West Indies on the final day to level the series before the final Test in London.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Six-time defending MotoGP champion Marc Márquez badly breaks right arm in horrible crash at Spanish GP
2
'Keep disrespecting my name' - Laumape hits back at critics after Hurricanes heroics
3
'Extremely difficult' for Warriors to find loan players, concedes CEO
4
Aaron Smith, Brad Weber in push and shove scuffle as Highlanders beat Chiefs
5
'I still have a lot of care for the club' - Shaun Johnson shows support for Warriors after thrashing
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:09

Black Caps coach reflects on CWC final one year on - 'Everyone has different emotions around it'
01:59

Amy Satterthwaite 'pretty gutted' to lose captaincy as White Ferns reunite

Ish Sodhi wants to promote diversity in cricket more as game opens up discussions around racism

Remarkable recovery by West Indies leads to victory over England in first post-Covid Test