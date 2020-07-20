Umpires forced to intervene as England spit-shine cricket ball against West Indies

There were strange scenes during day four of the second Test between England and the West Indies, as umpires were forced to disinfect the ball at Old Trafford.
With cricket having adopted new measures to resume safely during England's fight against Covid-19, the traditional practice of using saliva to shine the ball has been outlawed.
Instead, players are expected to use their own sweat in the attempt to get the ball to swing, shining one side while leaving the other rough.
However, England's Dominic Sibley appeared to forget those rules right before lunch on day four, accidentally spit shining the ball.
Umpire Michael Gough was quick to act though, producing a disinfectant wipe to clean one side of the ball, before giving it back to England.
The day's play finished with England 219 runs in front, needing to defeat the West Indies on the final day to level the series before the final Test in London.